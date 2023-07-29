Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 16,540 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $3,216,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

DISH Network Trading Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

