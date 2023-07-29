iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.31 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

