Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,115,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $425.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

