Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.