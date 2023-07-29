Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $292.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.05. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

