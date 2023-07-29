CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at HSBC

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

