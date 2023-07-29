Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.