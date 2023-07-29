Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

