Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.71.

NYSE:CNI opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.6% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

