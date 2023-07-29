Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,539 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,717 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of First Solar worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.55 and its 200-day moving average is $192.00. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.04.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

