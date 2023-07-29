Citigroup Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $75.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.38.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile



Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

