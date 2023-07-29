Independent Bank Group’s (IBTX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

