KeyCorp Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.75.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

