Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,343 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,231,000 after buying an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after buying an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

