Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after buying an additional 1,178,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

