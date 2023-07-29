Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEPPZ. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 322,843 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power Company Profile

AEPPZ opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.