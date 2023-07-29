Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.25 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

