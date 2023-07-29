Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 32.5% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 434,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 106,571 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 101.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

