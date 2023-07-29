Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,030 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

