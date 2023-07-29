Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

