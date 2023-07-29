Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.19 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

