Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of FTI opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

