Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Saia were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.06.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $425.89 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $431.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.69.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Saia’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

