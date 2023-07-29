First National Bank of Omaha Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

