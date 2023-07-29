Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $155.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

