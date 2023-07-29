Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

