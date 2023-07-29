Barclays Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

