Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. 51job restated a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

