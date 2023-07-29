DA Davidson Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $175.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,274. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after buying an additional 192,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

