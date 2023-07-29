Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

