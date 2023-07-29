Evercore ISI Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. 51job reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.19.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.