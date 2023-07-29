JMP Securities Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $56.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

NYSE DT opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 660,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

