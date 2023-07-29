124,237 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.