Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VCR opened at $291.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.05.

Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

