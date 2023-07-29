General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $114.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

