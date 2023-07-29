Bank of America Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

