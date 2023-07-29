Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

