Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $170.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NYSE:FI opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

