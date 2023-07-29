Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

