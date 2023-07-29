New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,900 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $71.86.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

