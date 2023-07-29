Compass Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

