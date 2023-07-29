Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 146 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,614 shares of company stock worth $2,213,392. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $205.54 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.