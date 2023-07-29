Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of eBay worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

