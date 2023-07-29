New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,700 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $117.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -731.33 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

