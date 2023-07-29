New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 411.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.93 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

