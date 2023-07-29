Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,358,000 after buying an additional 849,651 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.