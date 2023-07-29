New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

