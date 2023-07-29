New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

