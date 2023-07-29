NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.72 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

