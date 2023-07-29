Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Paramount Global by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,689,000 after buying an additional 2,464,943 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 16,063.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 1,926,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.